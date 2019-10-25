Non-councillors will contest mayoral polls in rape, special situations: Rajasthan minister

Jaipur, Oct 25 (PTI) Non-councillors will be allowed to contest the elections to the post of the mayor or chairperson of the urban local bodies in the state in rare and special circumstances, a Rajasthan minister said on Friday. The remarks came after a week-long row over the decision, in which the government had allowed non-councillors contest the elections, drawing a sharp reaction from state Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot. He had disapproved it publicly, saying it was against the ethos of a democracy. Minister for Local Self-Governance Shanti Dhariwal said in cases where the post of the head in a civic body was reserved for the SC, ST, OBC and women and there was no elected councillor (of the party which wins a majority of seats) from the reserved category, then the party may chose their non-elected leaders of the particular category to contest. In normal circumstances, candidates would be chosen from the elected councillors, he said. Reacting to the development, Pilot said the issue which was taken by him had been recognised by the government. "I am happy that the government has changed its decision of having unelected people run for the post of the mayor and chairperson. I believe it is against the ethos of our democracy and I am happy that the issue we took up has now been recognised," Pilot said He had earlier disapproved the decision, terming it politically incorrect. The notification for allowing a non-elected person contest for the post of mayor or chairperson in urban local bodies was issued last week. Elected councillors were also eligible for it, as per the notification. BJP leaders had also made it an issue. Defending the decision, Dhariwal said the government had rather empowered political parties with it as it would help stop horse trading. He challenged BJP leaders to declare that their party would not field any person, who was not a councillor, for the elections. "BJP leaders are trying to demoralise political workers who have interest in elections to local bodies," he said. Dhariwal said the government took the decision to counter the atmosphere of fear, hate and violence created by the BJP in the name of nationalism. PTI SDA RDKRDKRDK