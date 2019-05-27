Non-life insurers see 14 pc rise in Apr premium at Rs 15,866 cr

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Non-life insurance companies posted a rise of over 14 per cent in combined premium income collection at Rs 15,866.16 crore in April 2019, as per data from Irdai.The insurers garnered a premium of Rs 13,880.32 crore in April 2018.There are a total of 34 non-life insurance companies.Of these, 25 are general insurers and they reported an year-on-year rise of 13.3 per cent in premium collection at Rs 14,948.83 crore for last month.The seven standalone private sector health insurers registered an increase of 35.8 per cent in premium at Rs 832.07 crore in April as against Rs 612.57 crore in the year-ago month, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) data showed.Two specialised PSU insurers-- Agricultural Insurance Company of India and ECGC Ltd -- witnessed their collective premium rise 14.5 per cent to Rs 85.27 crore in April 2019, as against Rs 74.50 crore a year ago. PTI KPM KPM ANUANU