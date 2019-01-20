None in Oppn has courage and caliber to challenge Modi: Ram Madhav

Jammu, Jan 20 (PTI) Exuding confidence that the BJP would return to power at the Centre after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, senior party leader Ram Madhav Sunday said none in the Opposition has the "courage and caliber" to challenge Prime Miniser Narendra Modi.There is no reason for the people to dislodge Modi from the chair there is no one in the Opposition camp having the calibre and courage to challenge the prime minister and the BJP, the party general secretary told reporters here.He said the BJP would repeat its 2014 performance in 2019 too and would emerge winner with more seats than its present tally along with its NDA coalition partners.Madhav said the BJP has already started its poll preparation amid "enthusiastic and dedicated" participation by its workers under the guidance of its president Amit Shah."Even if the entire Opposition comes together, they will not be able to win as the BJP enjoys the support of the people across the country, he said.Dubbing the Saturday's Opposition rally in Kolkata as coming together of corrupt faces to save themselves from the clutches of the government, Madhav said they are trying to get united under various coalitions and are forming second and third fronts.Let them try the work of the government will speak out for itself," said Madhav.He said the government's performance is evident from not only the unprecedent developmental works in the country, but also by an array of 129, target-specific schemes of the Centre for the poor, backward, schedule caste, schedule tribe and minorities besides the historic 10 per cent reservation for the poor in government jobs and educational institutions.The BJP general secretary asserted that the opposition leaders are flocking together to protect their vested interests and shield themselves from the anti-corruption crusade launched by Modi."The faces on the podium during yesterday's rally made it clear that all the corrupt leaders and dynasty rulers have come together. This is allowed in democracy and we are ready as Modi's visionary leadership and development-focused polices will help the party win the elections, he said.Referring to the Opposition's Kolkata rally, Madhav said the opposition leaders themselves admitted that they have come together but have no programme to run a coherent government.They are themselves admitting it and it is clear that they do not have any programme as our leaders pointed out that they did not have the flag and agenda. There only agenda is to oust Modi government and save themselves from its crusade against corruption, he said.He said an important opportunity is coming before the people and the BJP is sure that they will vote for Modi's visionary and development-oriented policies and a stable government." "They will reject hotchpotch and unstable dispensation without vision and programme for the country and only having six people standing in a queue for the post of prime minister, he said.Replying to a question on National Conference president Farooq Abdullah's statement dubbing EVM as chor machine, Madhav said, "I don't want to react to him.I want to ask the Congress leadership in MP, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan if they agree with Abdullah because they won the elections in these states recently. Let them first answer and then let us see.On VHP leader Alok Kumar's statement that the outfit will extend support to the Congress if it includes construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya in its manifesto, he said, If the Congress is ready, it should come forward and tell the government that we all will build the Ram temple together.The country knows the character of the Congress. The people who are opposing early decision on the temple issue belongs to the Congress Kapil Sibal - he is the one who is asking the Supreme Court not to give its verdict on the issue, he said.On Farooq Abdullah's criticism on the BJP's failure in bringing women reservation bill for reservation of seats for women in legislatures across the country, Madhav said at the podium, there were 20 leaders of different parties.He added that let them all unanimously adopt a resolution in favour of having reservation for women in Lok Sabha and state assemblies and tell the government so after which the BJP-led NDA government would enact the law "within two minutes".On West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's charges that the Centre is misusing the CBI, the BJP leader said she used to dub the CBI as the "Congress Bureau of Investigation" when the Congress was in power.PTI TAS RAXRAX