None will believe this trailer and get cheated: LS deputy Speaker on Modi's remarks on budget

Dindigul (TN), Feb 3 (PTI) Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker and AIADMK leader M Thambidurai on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'trailer' remarks about the interim Union budget, saying the movie would be different from the trailer. Thambidurai, who turned a vocal critic of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the recent past, said an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls would only be with a party that would do good for Tamil Nadu. After the Centre presented the interim budget before Parliament last Friday, Modi had said: "This is just a trailer since it was the interim budget. The full budget after the Lok Sabha polls will pave the way for a new India." "None will believe this trailer and get cheated. Because trailer would be different from the full movie. It would be good if both are same. But it's questionable if both will be same," Thambidurai told reporters on the sidelines of a ceremony commemorating the 50th death anniversary of Dravidian veteran C N Annadurai here. Mentioning that a payment of Rs 20,000 crore -- for various departments, Cyclone Gaja relief and GST -- was due, the AIADMK leader said: "Whoever does good to TN, there will be alliance only with them. This has been clearly stated by the CM. The central government has not supported the state on various fronts and we are suffering because of that. Around Rs 20,000 crore to the state is due." PTI CPBHMB