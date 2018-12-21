No.of days when pollution level was poor, very poor or severe down to 191 in 2018:Env Min

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) The number of days when pollution level in the city was in the 'poor', 'very poor' or 'severe' category is down to 191 this year from 199 last year, the Lok Sabha was told.Minister of State for the Environment Ministry Mahesh Sharma, in a written reply, said that the number of days when pollution level was 'good', 'satisfactory' or 'moderate' in the city this year - up to December 16 - was 159 as compared to 151 last year during the corresponding period. He further said that the measures taken or being taken by the government to control the increasing pollution level and improve the air quality inter alia include notification of the Graded Response Action Plan for different levels of air pollution in Delhi and NCR.The notification of National Ambient Air Quality Standards, setting up of monitoring network for assessment of ambient air quality, introduction of cleaner and alternate fuels like gaseous -- CNG, LPG, among others -- ethanol blending and launching of National Air Quality index were also among measures implemented or in the process of getting implemented.The central government has also notified a Comprehensive Action Plan (CAP) identifying timelines and implementing agency for actions identified for prevention, control and mitigation of air pollution in Delhi and NCR, he said. PTI UZM KJKJ