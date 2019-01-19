Noomi Rapace quit play after director's advances

Los Angeles, Jan 19 (PTI) Actor Noomi Rapace has revealed she decided to quit a play at the age of 20 when the director became ''aggressive'' after she rejected his advances.The 39-year-old actor said such advances and reactions from the people in power were so common during her early days in the industry that she never thought anything out of the ordinary had happened to her. ''(It was) like the actresses were a buffet... I never gave myself to him, which provoked him so much. He became really aggressive and angry. I just thought that was the way it was, because you saw so many situations like that around you," Rapace told the Daily Telegraph. The incident was an ''early wake up call'' for the Swedish actor who believes the movie industry can be ''dangerous'' for women. ''There's so much desperation in the acting world and a lot of people will do anything to get a part. It's dangerous." PTI SHDSHD