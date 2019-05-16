Noomi Rapace to play Mossad agent in ‘Sylvia’

Cannes, May 16 (PTI) Swedish actor Noomi Repace will headline spy action drama, Sylvia.The actor will play Sylvia Rafeal, a South Africa-born agent who rose to prominence in Israeli intelligence agency, Mossad, reported Variety.Sylvia is best known for successfully locating Ali Hassan Salameh, a fugitive leader of the Palestines Black September organisation. But the mission tragically led to her involvement in the infamous Lillehammer incident, in which an innocent Morroccan waiter was misidentified as Salameh and killed by Sylvias team. Sylvia was later tried and imprisoned in Norway.Vicky Jewson is attached to direct. WestEnd Films are developing the project.Rapace, Jewson and WestEnd earlier collaborated on action thriller, Close. The film is inspired by the book Sylvia Rafael: The Life and Death of a Mossad Spy, penned by Ram Oren and Moti Kfir, a former Mossad agent who trained Sylvia. Jewson and her writing partner from Close, Rupert Whitaker will share scripting credits.The project will be produced by Sharon Harel, Eitan Evan and Whitaker, alongside Jewson and Moshe Edery. PTI RDSRDS