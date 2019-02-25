scorecardresearch
Norah Jones 'freaked out' when she met David Bowie

Los Angeles, Feb 25 (PTI) Singer Norah Jones has said she "freaked out" when she met rock icon David Bowie for the first time.Jones, who is a huge Bowie fan, said she met the late singer at a Vanity Fair party in 2003 but she was too shy to suggest a duet.Asked whether she would have worked with the "Ziggy Stardust" hitmaker, she told MOJO magazine, "We were in very different places, but we shared a love of very similar things. I met him once in 2003 at a Vanity Fair party.""He and I were at the same table. I was so shy then. I didn't talk to anybody unless they talked to me first. Lisa Robinson introduced us. She was like 'Fly, birds, fly!' But I was too... I would have been more comfortable now but then I was freaked out," the 39-year-old jazz singer added.Bowie passed away in 2016, aged 69, following a secret battle with cancer. PTI RDS BKBK

