Normal life hit as heavy rain lash Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Jul 16 (PTI) Normal life was hit as heavy rains lashed many parts of Punjab and Haryana Tuesday.The two states along with the joint capital Chandigarh had been receiving heavy rains since the past few days, bringing down the temperatures by several notches. According to the meteorological department, the water level of Ghaggar river in Patiala district rose in the morning flowing close to the danger mark, but by the evening its level got reduced. The water level of a rivulet, Badi Nadi, in Patiala was also flowing near the danger mark, it said. Patiala's Deputy Commissioner Kumar Amit told PTI that as a precautionary measure, 250 persons have been shifted to a safer area."There was localised flooding in some parts, but there is no need to panic," he said.There were reports of heavy rains in Bathinda in Punjab and Ambala in Haryana, leading to waterlogging in many low-lying areas. In Bathinda, schools and other educational institutions remained shut owing to heavy downpour, officials said.According to reports, houses of a district and sessions judge and Inspector General of Police suffered damages as the water level rose to five feet.A roof of a cow shelter collapsed at village Bhagta Bhai Ka in Bathinda, leading to the death of 10 cows. Several other cows were trapped under the debris, they said, adding rescue operations were underway. Among other places, Patiala, Chandigarh, Ambala, Karnal and Hisar also received heavy rains on Tuesday.Chandigarh recorded a high of 28.3 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal limits, a Meteorological Department report said here.Ambala in Haryana recorded a high of 27.8 degrees, down seven notches, while Bhiwani registered a maximum of 30.7 degrees Celsius.Hisar's maximum settled at 28.9 degrees Celsius, nine notches below normal limits. Karnal recorded a high of 26 degrees, eight notches below normal.In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 27.8 degrees, while Ludhiana registered a maximum of 28.4 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.Patiala recorded a high of 27.4 degrees Celsius, seven notches below normal.The MeT department has forecast more rains in the two states until Thursday. PTI TEAM SUN SRY