Normal remains affected in Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 22(PTI) Normal life in Kashmir remained disturbed for the 79th day on Tuesday following abrogation of Article 370, but there was increased movement of traffic in parts of the city leading to massive traffic snarls. Markets and other business establishments opened early in the morning but downed their shutters at around 11.00 am, officials said. They said while public transport was off the roads in most parts of the valley, there was huge rush of private vehicles in some areas of the city including commercial hub of Lal Chowk and Jehangir chowk. The heavy rush of private vehicles caused massive traffic jams in some areas, prompting the authorities to press in more police personnel to regulate the movement of the vehicles, the officials said. A large number of roadside vendors also plied their trade on the TRC crossing-Batamaloo axis in the city. The efforts of the state government to open schools have not borne any fruit as parents continued to keep the kids at home due to apprehensions about their safety. However, authorities are making preparations for holding all the board examinations as per schedule. The government offices are open and attendance in most offices was near normal, the officials said. While landline and postpaid mobile phone services have been restored across the valley, all internet services continue to remain suspended since August 5 when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution and to bifurcate the state into two Union territories. Most of the top level and second rung separatist politicians have been taken into preventive custody while mainstream leaders including two former chief ministers -- Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- have been either detained or placed under house arrest. The government has detained former chief minister and sitting Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah under the controversial Public Safety act, a law enacted by his father and National Conference founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah in 1978 when he was the chief minister. PTI MIJ RCJ