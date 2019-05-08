North India reels under intense heat; Jammu records its hottest day this season

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Several parts of north India continued to reel under scorching heat Wednesday with Jammu recording its season's hottest day at over 40 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department. Heat wave was observed at isolated places in west Rajasthan where Sri Ganganagar became the hottest place at a maximum of 45.6 degrees Celsius. Churu, known for its extreme weather conditions, recorded a maximum of 44.5 degrees Celsius, becoming the second hottest place in the state. The weather remained dry in the desert state even as Met officials warned that heat wave conditions would likely occur at isolated places in west Rajasthan during the next 48 hours. Jammu, the winter capital of Jammu and Kashmir, for the first time this season, crossed the 40 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature recorded in Jammu was 40.1 degrees Celsius -- 3.3 notches above the normal during this time of the season, a Met Department official said. He said the minimum temperature in the city also continued its upward trend and settled at 25.5 degrees Celsius, which is 2.5 degrees above the normal. Residents of the national capital continued to reel under sweltering conditions with the mercury crossing the 43-degrees mark in some parts of the city. The Safdarjung observatory, recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, recorded a maximum temperature of 41.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average, said a Met department official, adding that the minimum temperature was recorded at 23.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the normal. The Palam observatory registered a high of 43.6 degrees Celsius. Heat wave conditions persisted in Telangana where Nalgonda sizzled with the highest maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department said heat wave conditions are very likely to prevail over some parts of the state on May 9 and May 10. It also warned that thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (40 to 50 kmph) and lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana. Several parts of Himachal Pradesh reeled under scorching heat with Una recording a high of 41 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature in the Himalayan state. The maximum temperatures have increased by one to two degrees Celsius in the state during the last 24 hours, Shimla centre MeT director Manmohan Singh said. The maximum temperature was 37.7 degrees Celsius in Bilaspur, 36.4 degress Celsius in Hamirpur, 35.5 degrees Celsius in Chamba and 32.5 degrees Celsius in Solan. PTI TEAM CK