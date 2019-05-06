Northeast became militancy hotbed as Cong govts ignored its youth: Rijiju

/RNew Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Union minister Kiren Rijiju Monday claimed even he as an MP did not feel at home in Delhi when the Congress was in power and blamed the party for the alienation of the youth of the northeast which had led to the region becoming a hotbed of militancy."Under the Congress rule, central officers turned away delegations from the northeast. The youth of the region was ignored and even though I was an MP, Delhi did not feel like home to me at that time, forget about the common people," he said at an event here."That's why thousands of people took up arms and the northeast became a hotbed of militancy," the Union Minister of State for Home claimed.He asserted the Narendra Modi government accorded priority to the youth of the northeast and brought thousands of militants into the mainstream.Rijiju claimed the BJP would win 18 to 20 of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the region.Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who also attended the programme, said no one invested in the northeast earlier considering the volatile situation there and but PM Modi turned things around for the region. PTI GVS NSDNSD