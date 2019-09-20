Northern Army command chief reviews security situation in Kashmir

/R Jammu, Sep 20 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Friday visited Kashmir and reviewed the security situation in the Valley and along the Line of Control. Lt Gen Singh was briefed on the counter terrorist operations undertaken in the hinterland as also the measures taken by the commanders on ground to ensure safety and well being of the people, a defence spokesman said. The Army Commander, accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen K J S Dhillon, visited formations and units in the hinterland and along the LoC, he said. The spokesman said he was apprised of the atrocities being committed by terrorists against innocent civilians. The Army Commander also interacted with cross sections of people from all walks of life and took a firsthand review of the prevailing situation in the Valley and on the LoC, he said. He was briefed by the commanders on ground on the counter infiltration grid and the befitting response being given to the enemy on ceasefire violations, the spokesman said. Lt Gen Singh lauded the alertness, bravery and motivation of troops in discharging their duties in service of the nation, he said. The Army Commander also commended the exemplary synergy among the security forces and the civil administration and reinforced the need to be fully prepared to defeat the enemy designs, the spokesman said. PTI AB AQS