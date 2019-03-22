Northern Army commander calls for need to be prepared for meeting security challenges

Jammu, Mar 22 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Friday visited forward areas along the LoC and hinterland in Jammu region and called for the need to be prepared for effectively meeting current emerging security challenges.Singh, accompanied by White Knight Corps Commander Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, visited forward posts in Rajouri and Reasi sectors to interact with soldiers and review the operational preparedness, officials said.He reinforced the need to be prepared for effectively meeting current emerging security challenges along the Line of Control and hinterland.He also exhorted all ranks to remain vigilant to counter the nefarious designs of the enemy and anti-national elements.The Army commander appreciated the preparedness and high morale of soldiers in the hinterland.During the visit, he was briefed about the current operational situation on the LoC, ceasefire violations, actions being taken to ensure a robust counter infiltration grid and use of new generation technology for enhancing operational capability, officials said. The Army commander was also updated on the measures being undertaken to ensure secure environment in the region for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. He complemented the synergy between the Army, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Central Armed Police Forcesand the civil administration in maintaining peace and stability in the hinterland. He also applauded various initiatives being undertaken in the region under Sadbhavana for upliftment of the local population.The Army commander interacted with the soldiers and complimented them for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism. He was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures instituted by the units and formations in their area of responsibility to minimise casualties due to increased cease fire violations. PTI AB DPB