Northern Army commander leads his troops to celebrate 73rd Infantry Day in JK

Jammu, Oct 27 (PTI) The 73rd Infantry Day was celebrated on Sunday with the traditional wreath-laying ceremony at the Dhruva Shahid Samarak in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir by GOC-in-C, Northern Command, Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh his first public appearance after miraculously surviving a chopper crash three days ago.The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief complimented all ranks of infantry for their devotion to duty and indomitable spirit while working under trying and challenging conditions, a defence spokesman said.He said the commander commended their contribution in maintaining the sanctity of the nation's borders and fighting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.He also lauded the role of Infantry in ensuring the security of the populace of Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said.The Infantry Day is celebrated to commemorate the operations launched by the Indian Army on October 27, 1947, to thwart the Pakistani aggression on the State.On this day, the supreme sacrifices made by the Indian Army in defending the honour and integrity of the nation were remembered by all, the spokesman said.He said similar memorial services were held all across Jammu and Kashmir.On October 24, Lt Gen Singh and six others suffered minor injuries after a helicopter carrying them crash-landed in Jammu's Poonch district following a technical snag."The army commander was visiting units in Poonch sector when the Advanced Light Helicopter developed a technical snag and crash landed on the banks of a river in Bedar area. PTI TAS ABHABH