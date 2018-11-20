Northern Army Commander reviews operational preparedness of force in Ladakh

Srinagar, Nov 20 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Tuesday reviewed the operational preparedness of the force in the forward areas of the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir.Lt Gen Singh, accompanied by Lt Gen YK Joshi, GOC, Fire and Fury Corps, visited forward areas in eastern Ladakh, a defence spokesman said here.He said the Northern Army commander was briefed on operational preparedness of the force in the sector.Lt Gen Singh also interacted with troops deployed in the inhospitable terrain in harsh weather conditions, the spokesman said. PTI SSB MIJ IJT