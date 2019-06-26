Northern Army commander reviews security arrangement for Amarath Yatra

Srinagar, Jun 26 (PTI) Northern Army commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Wednesday arrived here on a two-day visit to review the overall security scenario in Kashmir ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, an official said.The army commander, accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen K J S Dhillon, visited the army formations and units deployed for the Amarnath Yatra which begins on July 1, the army spokesperson said."The security and administrative arrangements were reviewed during the visit of the army commander," he added.Singh was briefed by the commanders on ground about the deployment and measures taken for close coordination with the civil administration and other security forces to ensure a safe, secure and efficient conduct of the yatra, the official said."The army commander appreciated the synergy being maintained amongst all security agencies and the state government. He reiterated that all assistance will be provided to the newly inducted CAPF units and complimented the efforts of troops for coordinating all the requisite arrangements," he said.Singh also lauded the integrated approach and cooperative spirit amongst all the agencies to thwart any possible nefarious designs of anti-national elements, he added.On June 15, the commander had chaired a key security review meeting which was attended by the senior officers from the army, police, CRPF and other security agencies.During the meeting, detailed aspects of coordination related to the smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra were discussed, the official said, adding that Singh also appreciated the cooperation being maintained through the joint efforts by all the agencies. PTI MIJ RHL