Northern Army Commander reviews security situation along LoC

Jammu, Jan 7 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Monday visited forward areas along the LoC and reviewed security situation in Jammu and Rajouri districts, officials said. Lt Gen Ranbir Singh accompanied by White Knight corps commander Lt Gen Paramjit Singh visited forward posts of Rajouri and Akhnoor sector to review the operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation, they said. The Army commander was briefed on the actions being taken to ensure a robust counter infiltration and counter terrorist grid to enable continued peace and stability in the region. He interacted with the soldiers and complimented them for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism. Lt Gen Ranbir Singh was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures instituted by the units and formations in their area of responsibility to minimise the casualties due to ceasefire violations and infiltration bids. The Army Commander also appreciated the synergy between all the security forces and with the civil administration. PTI AB SNESNE