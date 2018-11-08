Northern Army Commander reviews security situation in J-K

Jammu, Nov 8 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Thursday reviewed prevailing security situation post the killing of a senior BJP leader and his brother, a defence spokesman said. Lt Gen Ranbir Singh accompanied by the White Knight Corps Commander, Lt Gen Paramjit Singh, visited hinterland posts of Kishtwar and Suigarh sector to review the operational preparedness, he said. The need to be prepared for effectively meeting emerging security challenges was also reinforced by the Army commander to the troops during his interaction, the spokesman said. Lt Gen Ranbir Singh was briefed by the commanders on ground about the current operational and prevailing hinterland security situation and the preparedness of the formations in dealing with the same. He was also updated by the White Knight Corps commander on current internal security situation in the Kishtwar region and measures undertook by the Army & civil administration for controlling the situation, the spokesman said. The Army commander also interacted with civil administration officials at Kishtwar who briefed on the internal security situation post the killing of BJP state secretary Anil Parihar and his brother Ajeet Parihar. He was also briefed on the actions being taken to ensure a robust counter terrorist grid to enable continued peace and stability in the region. PTI AB SNESNE