Northern Army Commander reviews security situation in Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 20 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh reviewed on Wednesday the security situation in Kashmir, two days after top Jaish terrorists were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.Three JeM terrorists, including two top commanders believed to be behind the Pulwama terror attack, were killed in a fierce 16-hour encounter, in which an Army major and four security forces personnel lost their lives in south Kashmir on Monday.A civilian died in the crossfire during the gun battle in the Pinglan area of Pulwama district, 12 km from the spot of the February 14 attack on CRPF personnel which claimed the lives of 40 jawans, officials said."Lt Gen Singharrived in Srinagar today for a two-day visit to review the prevailing security situation post the recent operations in which top JeM leadership was eliminated," an Army official said.He said the Army Commander, accompanied by the Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, also visited the 92 Base Hospital here and enquired about the health of the recuperating soldiers injured in the recent operations."The Army commander complimented the commanders and troops for their exceptional courage and excellent professional conduct," the official said.Later, the Army Commander was given an update by the Chinar Corps Commander on operational and administrative aspects."He was very appreciative of the valour and professionalism of the security forces operating in Kashmir," the official added. PTI MIJ DPBDPB