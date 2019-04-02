Northern Army Commander reviews security situation in Kashmir

Srinagar, Apr 2 (PTI) Army Commander, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Tuesday chaired a joint key security meeting of various security agencies to review the current situation in Kashmir and to evolve a strategy for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.The Northern Army Commander, who is on a two-day visit to the valley, chaired a joint key security meeting at Badami Bagh headquarters of Chinar Corps, an Army official said.He said the meeting was attended by senior officials of various security agencies, including Army, J-K Police, CRPF and BSF.The meeting reviewed the current situation in the valley and evolved a strategy for the summer months, including security-related strategy for the forthcoming Parliamentary elections, the official said.The Army commander, Northern Command, Monday began his two-day visit to Kashmir valley to review the security situation in the backdrop of recent counter-militancy operations and the forthcoming polls.On the first day of his visit, Lt Gen Singh visited the forward areas in the frontier district of Baramulla in north Kashmir, where he was briefed by commanders on the ground about the current situation.During the visit, the Army Commander was briefed on the counter infiltration grid and operational preparedness of the formations apart from various developmental works being undertaken to improve the life of the people residing in remote areas. PTI SSB DVDV