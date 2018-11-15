Northern Army Commander reviews security situation in Kashmir Valley

Srinagar, Nov 15 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Thursday visited the Kashmir Valley to review the prevailing security situation. Lt Gen Singh also visited the Srinagar Transit Camp wherein he was apprised about the security and administrative aspects for the transient Army personnel in the Valley, an Army official said. "Accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen A K Bhatt, Lt Gen Singh visited the hinterland formations and units both in north and south Kashmir, and was briefed by the commanders on ground about the current situation," he said. The Army Commander complimented the troops for their recent successes and commended them for their dedication to duty and high standards of professionalism.Lt Gen Singh was appreciative of the measures and standard operating procedures instituted by the units and formations to minimise civilian causalities. "The need to be prepared for meeting the security challenges effectively was also reinforced," he added. Lauding the excellent synergy among all the security forces, Lt Gen Singh exhorted all ranks to maintain a safe, secure and peaceful environment for the people of Kashmir. PTI MIJ SNESNE