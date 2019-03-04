Northern Army commander takes stock of security situation in Kashmir

Srinagar,Mar 4 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh arrived here Monday for a two-day visit to review the prevailing security situation in Kashmir."The Army Commander visited hinterland units and formations in South Kashmir and was briefed about the current situation as also the recent counter terrorist operations," an army official said.He said the Army Commander complimented the troops for their success in eliminating terrorist leadership from South Kashmir and also commended them for their dedication to duty.Later in the day, the Army Commander was briefed by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon at Badami Bagh Cantonment on the prevailing operational aspects, the official said."The Army Commander reinforced the need to be fully prepared for the emerging security challenges, lauded the exemplary synergy amongst all security forces and complimented the troops for their relentless efforts and selfless service in bringing peace and tranquillity in the Valley," he added. PTI MIJ KJKJ