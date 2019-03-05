Northern Army commander visits forward districts in north Kashmir

Srinagar, Mar 5 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Tuesday visited Kupwara and Baramulla districts in north Kashmir and reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC)."Lt Gen Singh, accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon, visited the forward areas in Kupwara and Baramulla," a defence spokesman said here.The Army commander was briefed on the counter-infiltration grid and the operational preparedness of the formations, he said.Lt Gen Singh was appreciative of the measures and the standard operating procedures instituted by the units and formations to meet the prevailing and future challenges, the official said.The Army commander arrived here Monday on a two-day visit to Kashmir. PTI MIJ IJT