Northern Army commander visits forward posts along LoC

Jammu, Jan 17 (PTI) In the backdrop of heavy firing and shelling by Pakistan troops this month, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Thursday visited forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and reviewed the prevailing security situation, a senior Army officer said. Lt Gen Singh, Army Commander, Northern Command, accompanied by White Knight Corps Commander Lt Gen Paramjit Singh visited forward posts of Poonch Sector to review the operational preparedness and the prevailing security situation, he said.During the visit to the sector, the Army Commander was briefed by the commanders on ground about the current operational situation, prevailing security dynamics and the preparedness of the formations in dealing with the same, the officer said.There was heavy firing and shelling by the Pakistan troops going on for 12 days this month, besides IED blasts triggered by militants from across the border in which a Major, assistant commandant, among four were killed and three others injured.The Army Commander was also briefed on the actions being taken to ensure a robust counter infiltration and counter terrorist grid to enable continued peace and stability in the region, officer said.The Army Commander interacted with the soldiers and complimented them for their unwavering dedication to duty, selfless devotion and high standard of professionalism.He appreciated the measures and standard operating procedures instituted by the units and formations in their area of responsibility to minimise the casualties due to ceasefire violations and infiltration bids. The Army Commander also praised the synergy between all security forces. The need to be prepared for effectively meeting emerging security challenges was also reinforced.He exhorted all ranks on the need to remain vigilant to counter the nefarious designs of the enemy and anti-national elements.The Army Commander was also updated by the White Knight Corps Commander on the current security situation.