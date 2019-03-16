Northern Army Commander visits forward posts in Ladakh

Srinagar, Mar 16 (PTI) Army commander, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Saturday visited the forward posts in Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed the operational preparedness of the force.The General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, visited forward posts in Western Ladakh and reviewed operational preparedness in the sector, a defence spokesperson said here.He was accompanied by Lt Gen YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps, the official added. Singh interacted with troops deployed on the Line of Control and complimented them for the high standard of professionalism displayed by them, despite the terrain and weather challenges, he said. The commander urged them to continue to discharge their duty with the same tenacity and resolve, the spokesperson said. Singh also paid homage at the Kargil War Memorial, he added. PTI SSB RHL