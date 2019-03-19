Northern Army commander visits forward posts in Siachen Glacier

Srinagar, Mar 19 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh Tuesday visited forward posts in Siachen Glacier and reviewed operational preparedness in the sector, a defence spokesman said."Lt Gen Singh visited the forward posts in Siachen Glacier today and reviewed the operational preparedness maintained in the sector,"Srinagar-based defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kali said.The spokesman said the Northern Army Commander was accompanied by Lt Gen Y K Joshi, the General Officer Commanding of Fire & Fury Corps."Lt Gen Singh interacted with troops deployed at the forwards posts and complimented them for their high morale. He appreciated the tenacity and high standard of professionalism displayed by all ranks of 'Siachen Warriors' Brigade, despite the extreme challenges posed by the highest battlefield in the world," he said.Lt Gen Singh urged them to continue to uphold the highest standards of professionalism of the Indian Army.He also paid homage to the martyrs of Operation MEGHDOOT at the Siachen War Memorial. PTI MIJ DPB