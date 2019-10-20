Northern Army commander visits forward posts in Siachen sector

Jammu, Oct 20 (PTI) General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Sunday visited forward posts in Siachen Glacier, the world's highest battlefield in Ladakh, a defence spokesperson said.Accompanied by General Officer Commanding of Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the army commander complimented the troops deployed in the sector for their dedication and perseverance, the official said."The nation is proud of the valour and sacrifices of the 'Siachen Warriors'," the northern commander told the troops and exhorted them to continue to uphold the high standards of professionalism and commitment, even while deployed in the face of extreme challenges posed by the highest battlefield. He also laid a wreath at the Siachen War Memorial, as a mark of respect for the martyrs of 'Operation Meghdoot', the spokesperson said.He said Lt Gen Singh later visited 'Heritage Abode'-- the residence of one of the greatest heroes of Ladakh, Colonel Chhewang Rinchen at Sumur Village in Nubra Valley.Colonel Chhewang Rinchen was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra twice and a Sena Medal, for his acts of valour during the various battles fought in the Ladakh Sector. Paying his respects, the Army commander said that Col Rinchen will continue to inspire future generations of Indians. PTI TAS RHL