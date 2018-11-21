Northern Army commander visits Siachen

Srinagar, Nov 21 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Ranbir Singh visited the Siachen glacier, the highest battle field in the world, Wednesday and interacted with troops deployed there.The Army commander was accompanied by General Officer Commanding, Fire & Fury Corps, Lieutenant General Y K Joshi, a defence spokesperson said here."Lt Gen Singh visited Siachen and interacted with the troops deployed at the highest battlefield in the world," he said."The Army Commander appreciated the high level of operational preparedness being maintained by the troops deployed in Siachen glacier despite the extremely harsh weather conditions where temperatures are dipping below -30 degrees Celsius," the official said.Lt Gen Singh also reviewed the operational preparedness of the mechanised and the aviation units deployed in Ladakh sector, he said.The Army commander urged all ranks to continue to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and dedication to duty against all odds, he added. PTI MIJ IJT