Northern Command wins air weapon championship for the fourth time

Jammu, Apr 6 (PTI) Udhampur-based Northern Command has won the 15th edition of General J J Singh air weapon championship for the fourth consecutive time, a defence spokesman said on Saturday. The championship was conducted at Army Marksmanship Unit, Mhow between March 25 and April 3.Its aim was to identify, train and nurture talented young male and female officers of the Army for participation in various national and international shooting competitions, the official said. Over 100 male and female young shooters from across the Indian Army competed in the 10-metre air rifle and air pistol categories, the official added. The Northern Command team was selected and trained at Northern Command Shooting Node, Akhnoor near here under the aegis of the White Knight Corps for a period of six months, the spokesperson said. The winning team competed against nine other teams for the coveted 'Burma Shell Trophy' and won the overall inter command championship. It also bagged the women's overall trophy along with one gold and three silver individual medals, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS RHL