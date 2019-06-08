Northern Railways to build facade of Sultanpur Lodhi railway station

Ferozepur (Pb), Jun 8 (PTI) The Northern Railways Saturday said it will build a magnificent facade of Sultanpur Lodhi railway station to mark the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev this year. Divisional Railway Manager Rajesh Aggarwal said the structure would be symbolic to the theme of 'tera' (all is yours), inspired by the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. "The proposed structure will be a marvellous piece of modern Sikh style architecture. The idea is based on the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev," Aggarwal said here. The 13 arches on each side of the station slowly rising towards the centre will depict surrender to the almighty, he further said. Over 30 lakh pilgrimsfrom all over the worldare expected to visit Sultanpur Lodhi , where Guru Nanak Dev stayed for several years, in Kapurthala."We are getting ready to cater to the needs of lakhs of pilgrims as railways will be playing a major role in their transportation," the DRM said.Since the approach to the Sultanpur Lodhi is through two railway crossings, it has been decided to convert both as railway underpass for uninterrupted flow of traffic during the celebration days, he added. The DRM said the project to construct a high-level platform and a foot-over-bridge to connect the platform for the convenience of the passengers, besides making other arrangements of water, waiting hall have also been planned. PTI COR CHS DPB