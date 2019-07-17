Northern states' police chiefs resolve to cut drug supply chains

Chandigarh, Jul 17 (PTI) Police chiefs of northern states Wednesday decided to set up a common secretariat for sharing real-time intelligence about drug smugglers and other hard-core criminals to cut narco-supply chains and curb crimes. The decision was taken in a police coordination committee meet, hosted by Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta and attended by senior officers of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, New Delhi and Chandigarh police here, said an official release. Gupta also proposed quarterly joint meetings of northern states' police chiefs on rotation basis and bi-monthly meetings of police officers heading Anti-Terrorism Squads (ATS), Special Operations Groups (SOG), Special Task Forces (STF) and Special Cells in their states for sharing vital information on drug lords and gangsters. It was also decided in the meeting to develop a common IT-based platform for member states for quick sharing of information among them for a better coordination and result in drives against drug lords and gangsters, the statement said.All police chiefs agreed to Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava's proposal to have a common police secretariat for sharing information on inter-state crimes and criminals, especially on drug traffickers and gangsters. In the meeting, Himachal Pardesh DGP Sita Ram Mardi proposed that the police forces of the neighbouring states should consistently share intelligence and launch coordinated operations to cut drug supply chains. He also said biometric identification should be made mandatory for obtaining mobile phone connections and for opening bank accounts.Chandigarh DGP Sanjay Beniwal advocated for the adoption of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) by the northern states to effectively deal with gangsters and hardcore criminals. Rajasthan's Additional Director General of Police Anil Paliwal said effective measures should be taken for deportation of foreigners involved in drug cases while Uttarakhand Inspector General of Police Deepam Seth mooted the idea of evolving a joint comprehensive policy on anti-drug measures for member states. PTI CHS VSD RAXRAX