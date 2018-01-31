Norway looking for business collaboration with Gujarat

Ahmedabad, Jan 31 (PTI) Norway is hopeful of collaborating with Gujarat firms in various areas including waste management and higher education, its envoy said here today.

"An industry delegation from Norway will meet business delegates from Gujarat by the end of April to explore collaboration possibilities," Consulate General of Norway in Mumbai, Ann Ollestad said.

The Scandinavian country can also offer a lot to a state with a 1,600-km long coastline in marine sector, she said.

"Waste and environment are high priorities for both the countries, and Smart City initiative gives us an opportunity to enter into waste management business. Also, Gujarat is a state with long sea coast, so there is a huge potential for green shipping and coastal shipping," Ollestad said.

"Surveillance over coastal lines, as well as tackling pollution like oil spills and micro plastics in the ocean and electrification of ports through renewable energy offer us huge business opportunity in the state," she said.

The envoy said Norway is also seeking to join hands with higher educational institutes in the country, including Indian Institute of Management (IIM-A) in Gujarat, for student exchange and other opportunities of skill development.

"We are planning to lead a business delegation by the end of April and are in the process of identifying companies to see interesting possibilities for business (with companies here)," Ollestad said.

She held a meeting with office-bearers of the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry that will facilitate meetings between business delegates from Norway and Gujarat.

"Gujarat is strategically placed and we will like to see more Norway firms to come to Gujarat. We can hopefully see some contracts signed with firms here," Ollestad said.

She said that Norway can offer a lot to the state in maritime sector, including in the fields of seafood, green technology, shipping and ship breaking, as well as in the areas of creating bio-fuel.

GCCI president Shailesh Patwari said that Gujarat industry can also explore possibilities of tie-ups in the areas of chemical and pharmaceuticals.

"We will convert this meeting into an opportunity. The state government here is business friendly and has taken a number of financial and infrastructural initiatives for the industry. Chemical and pharmaceuticals are areas in which we see tie-ups," he said. PTI KA PD NSK