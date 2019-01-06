Norway PM to arrive on Monday for 3-day visit

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg will arrive here on Monday on a three-day visit during which she will hold talks with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on a host of issues with an aim to expand the multi-faceted bilateral partnership.Solberg will deliver the inaugural address at the Raisina Dialogue and address India-Norway Business Summit during her visit.She will also call on President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, besides holding talks with Prime Minister Modi.External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will also call on Solberg during her India visit.The upcoming visit of Prime Minister Solberg will provide an opportunity to the two sides to review the progress in bilateral cooperation and discuss ways to further expand the multi-faceted partnership in areas of common interest, the MEA had said in a statement. Ahead of the visit, Ambassador of Norway to India Nils Ragnar Kamsvag said this is the first visit to India by a Norwegian prime minister in a decade."The visit has the potential of boosting bilateral trade between the two countries and further strengthen the already good relationship," he said.Norway is a leading ocean country, a key producer of maritime and sub sea technology and a major exporter of seafood, oil and gas, he said."We thus think that Norway has a lot to offer and we are hopeful that the bilateral talks during the visit will focus on sustainable use of the oceans that benefits both countries in the long run," the envoy said. PTI ASK http://ptinews.com/images/pti.jpgWe bring the World to you"Disclaimer : This e-mail message may contain proprietary, confidential or legally privileged information for the sole use of the person or entity to whom this message was originally addressed. Please delete this e-mail, if it is not meant for you. ANBANB