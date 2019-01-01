Not grey, but blue uniform for signalling and telecom staff: Union to Rly board

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) A railway union has demanded that not grey, but a blue uniform be prescribed for the signalling and telecom staffers, so that they can be easily identifiable at work.In its letter dated December 26, 2018, the National Federation of Indian Railways has said the electrical signal maintainer, mechanical, electrical and signal and telecommunication engineering technician/telecom and others should be given a uniform for them to stand out."The S&T staff working as ESMs/TCMs, MCMs are extremely agitated over inaction on the part of the Railway Board in prescribing the colour and quality of uniform for them, despite the fact that the federation, vide its letter dated October 8, 2018, suggested to the Railway Board that the dress code be decided for prescribing sky blue shirts and dark blue trousers to these staff," the letter said.It added that the S&T staff were engaged in the maintenance of vital S&T equipment, which played a pivotal role in the movement and operation of train services."These staff, while working in the field, are accountable for the efficient operations of gears and also troubleshooters, thus their identity is required to be distinguished," it said.The Northwest Railway has already issued orders to effect the change in the colour code. PTI ASG RC