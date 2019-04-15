Not interested in getting more famous: Maisie Williams

London, Apr 15 (PTI) "Game of Thrones" star Maisie Williams says the epic fantasy series has given her a lot of fame but she is not interested in working towards increasing her popularity. The 22-year-old actor tasted success with her stint as Arya Stark in the HBO series, which is in its final season.The first of episode of season eight premiered in the US on April 14. ''I still see ignorant comments feel like I personally have to remove myself, because I had a taste of that sort of fame with this show and I made a vow to myself: I do not want that. "My agents say things to me like, 'We'll raise your profile', and I don't really understand what that means because to me it sounds like getting a whole lot more famous, which is something I'm not interested in. If this show is the greatest thing I ever do, I did OK. I didn't do too bad," Williams told The Observer."Game of Thrones" airs in India on Star World. PTI SHDSHD