Not just clean sweep, BJP candidates in Haryana also notched up big margin wins

Chandigarh, May 24 (PTI) The BJP candidates not only won all 10 seats in Haryana, its nominees left rivals behind by huge margins - over six lakh in two constituencies and more than three lakh in six. Rohtak, however, bucked the trend where Arvind Sharma of the BJP defeated three-time MP and Congress candidate Deepender Singh Hooda by just 7,503 votes. Leading the club of BJP candidates in Haryana is its state general secretary and Karnal nominee Sanjay Bhatia, who surprised many with a record margin of 6,56,412 votes over his nearest rival Kuldeep Sharma of the Congress. Bhatia, popularly called 'Bunty Bhai', is a confidant of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The BJP had replaced sitting MP Ashwani Kumar Chopra from Karnal with Bhatia. Bhatia was followed by Union minister and sitting Faridabad MP Krishan Pal Gurjar in terms of the victory margin. He defeated his Congress rival Avtar Singh Bhadana by a margin of 6,38,239 votes. In the Bhiwani-Mahendergarh constituency too, BJPs sitting MP Dharambir inflicted a crushing defeat on Congress Shruti Choudhary, who is the graddaughter of former chief minister Bansi Lal. The former MP lost to Dharambir by a huge margin of 4,44,463 votes. Shruti was elected to the Lok Sabha from the seat in 2009 but was defeated by Dharambir in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh too retained his Gurugram seat. He defeated Congress' Ajay Singh Yadav by 3,86,256 votes. Haryana minister Nayab Singh Saini, who was fielded from Kurukshetra after sitting MP RK Saini rebelled, defeated Congress' Nirmal Singh by a margin of 3,84,591 votes. Sitting Ambala MP Rattan Lal Kataria defeated former Union minister and Congress' Kumari Selja by a margin of 3,42,345 votes. Selja is a two-time MP from the constituency. She had bagged the seat in the 2004 and 2009 elections. Bureaucrat-turned-politician Brijendra Singh won from Hisar, defeating sitting MP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) candidate Dushyant Chautala by a margin of 3,14,068 votes. Dushyant, who is the grandson of former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala, had floated his own political outfit after splitting from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD). Congress candidate Bhavya Bishnoi, the gradson of former chief minister Bhajan Lal, finished third. Brijendra Singh is the son of Union Minister Birender Singh. He had joined the BJP recently. The state Congress chief, Ashok Tanwar, too faced a crushing defeat at the hands of BJPs Sunita Duggal. He lost the contest by a margin of 3,09,918 votes. In Sonipat too, where the Congress had fielded former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the saffron outfit registered an impressive victory. Sitting MP Ramesh Chander Kaushik defeated the former chief minister by a margin of 1,64,864 votes. The BJP won all 10 seats in the state, improving its last tally of seven seats.