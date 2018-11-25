scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Not on Twitter, fake account opened in my name: Aiyar

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar Sunday said a fake and unverified Twitter handle was opened in his name and clarified that he was not on the microblogging platform."A fake, unverified Twitter account has been opened in my name and at least one message has already gone out on it," he said in a statement."I am not on Twitter and never had been. These dirty tricks in the middle of important state assembly elections must stop now," Aiyar added. PTI ASK RC

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos