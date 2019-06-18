Not opposed to English, but against its 'slavery': Ved Pratap Vaidik

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Bharatiya Bhasha Sammelan chief Ved Pratap Vaidik Tuesday said though he is not opposed to English, he is against the "slavery" of the language.The veteran journalist said his organisation is against imposition of any language on any Indian citizen, be it English or Hindi.He also expressed support for the Centre's decision to not thrust Hindi on Tamil Nadu.Earlier this month, the Centre dropped a contentious provision in the draft National Education Policy (NEP) to make Hindi a mandatory third language to be taught in non-Hindi speaking states after it sparked outrage, especially in Tamil Nadu.Vaidik said at a press conference here that he does not oppose English, but is against the "slavery" of the language.The more foreign languages students learn willingly, the better, he said.Vaidik claimed that if the compulsion to use English in governance, administration, Parliament, courts, higher education, trade and employment ends, then all citizens would learn each other's languages and this would strengthen the country's unity.If English was not crucial for landing a job, who would pay exorbitant fees to send their children to English medium schools, he asked.Vaidik praised the portion of the draft NEP which counts the dangers of imposition of English.He also wondered why the Modi government has not made a provision against imposition of English or to make it optional. PTI PBR DIVDIV