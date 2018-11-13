Note ban hurt the poor, benefited rich: Rahul in Chhattisgarh

(Eds: Incorporating related stories) Mahasamund/Baloda Bazar, Nov 13 (PTI) Congresspresident Rahul Gandhi Tuesday attacked Prime MinisterNarendra Modi over demonetisation, saying he snatched moneyfrom the poor and put it in the pockets of the likes of NiravModi and Vijay Mallya.Addressing a rally here ahead of the second phase ofpolling in the state on November 20, Gandhi said Modi helped"all the thieves of India turn their black money into white".Gandhi also charged the Modi government with ensuringbenefit to Anil Ambani's company through the Rafale aircraftdeal.The Modi-led government "snatched" Rs 30,000 crorefrom the poor and gave it to the industrialist, Gandhi added.Hitting out at Rahul and Sonia Gandhi for questioninghim on demonetisation, Modi had Monday said in a poll rally hedid not need a "certificate of honesty" from the "mother-sonduo" who are out on bail.The Congress president claimed only the poor had toqueue up outside banks to exchange notes after the primeminister announced invalidation of the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000currency notes on November 8, 2016. Gandhi said no person in"suit-boot" had queued up outside banks then."Narendra Modi snatched money from under the pillowsof our mothers and sisters and put it in the pockets of likesof Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi and Anil Ambani,"Gandhi said.He accused the prime minister of not speaking up aboutdemonetisation for two years till he made a "single lineremark" on Monday.The Modi government wrote off Rs 3.5 lakh crore debtof the rich, Gandhi said. "Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, MehulChoksi ran away. Not a single word came from Narendra Modi'smouth," he said.On the Rafale fighter jet deal, Gandhi reiterated theNDA government "changed the contract to help Anil Ambani getit instead of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).""It was your (people's) money, snatched from yourpockets and that Rs 30,000 crore of yours Narendra Modi gaveto Anil Ambani," Gandhi said.The Congress president also claimed that the CBIdirector was removed from his post at 1 am to stop a probeinto the Rafale deal."If there is an investigation, only two names willcome up: Narendra Modi and Anil Ambani. Modi is scared of aprobe," he said.He also accused the BJP-led governments of stealingpeople's money daily by "outsourcing works through RSS men"."In Delhi, the 'chowkidar' (Modi) is ensuring theft.And here (in Chhattisgarh), Doctor Sahib (Chief Minister RamanSingh) is ensuring theft. We will end outsourcing once theCongress comes to power," he said.Gandhi also launched a diatribe against the primeminister for "misleading" people on India's development.According to Modi, development of the country beganonly after 2014, when he became the prime minister, Gandhisaid."He (Modi) doesn't even know that the country is runby the people and not by a single man. He insults you bymaking such comments," the Congress president said.The Congress would write off Chhattisgarh farmers'debt within 10 days of coming to power and give free medicaltreatment and medicines to people of the state, he said.The prime minister made a "false" promise ofgenerating two crore jobs a year, Gandhi said. A Congresschief minister would work "for 18 out of 24 hours" to generateemployment for the state's youth, he added."Instead of working for a few industrialists, Congresswill work for development of agriculture, education and healthin the state," Gandhi said. PTI TKP ENM MR VT ANBANB