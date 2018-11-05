scorecardresearch
Noted singer Ankit Tiwari launches new solo 'Naina'

Kanpur (UP), Nov 5 (PTI) Noted singer Ankit Tiwari Monday launched his new solo 'Naina' in his home town Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh.Tiwari is known for his performance in songs like 'Sunn Raha Hai', 'Galliyan' and 'Tu Hai Ke Nahi'.He said 'Naina' was really close to his heart and that this song has new sounds as a team of musicians from London (UK) has worked with him for the first time.Tiwari said the exclusive video of this song was only available on his official YouTube channel. PTI COR SMI AD AD ANBANB

