Nothing offensive in 'Kedarnath': Makers

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Producer Ronnie Screwvala and director Abhishek Kapoor on Monday said their upcoming film "Kedarnath" has nothing offensive, days after a BJP leader demanded a ban on the movie.Ajendra Ajay, who is part of Dehradun's BJP media relations team, wrote to Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairman Prasoon Joshi that despite being set against the backdrop of one of the worst human tragedies, the film makes fun of Hindu sentiments.When asked about the controversy, Ronnie told reporters, "First, I want to clarify, till date no one has approached us. Second, our onus is to get the film censored. Censor board is the single and sole body that represents this (films)."Third, we are all very creative people, we are all Indian's first and I don't think there's anything (offensive) in the movie," he said.The producer was speaking at the trailer launch of the film.Accusing the film of promoting love jihad, the BJP leader had objected to the love story of a Muslim porter and a Hindu pilgrim in the movie.Ronnie said one should watch the film before forming an opinion."Like most of the movies which get into controversies, the controversy starts before they see the movie. Sixty seconds of watching something and someone forms an opinion. Our job is to go the censor. Let someone comment after they've seen the movie, we will be happy to talk," he added.Abhishek, who has previously directed "Kai Po Che" and "Fitoor", said the film talks about faith and love."People watch teasers and form an opinion. Let the film open up a bit, let them watch the film. Once they see it they'll realise there's nothing in it which is offensive. The film has lots of love and faith. I don't think people will be disappointed," he said. Ajay had urged the CBFC chairman to impose a ban on the movie produced by Ronnie and Pragya Kapoor. The film is set against the backdrop of a catastrophic deluge that hit the Himalayan shrine in 2013."Kedarnath" features Sushant Singh Rajput and marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan. It is scheduled to be released on December 7. PTI JUR SHDSHD