Notice issued to SAD district president for alleged violation of poll code

Chandigarh, Mar 15 (PTI) Tarn Taran's district election officer Friday issued a notice to the SAD district president for alleged violation of the model code of conduct by "distributing illicit liquor" after the party's rally there.The notice was also issued to owner of the land where the Akali Dal had held the rally on Tuesday.They have been instructed to submit their replies within 24 hours in this regard.Earlier, Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju had summoned a report from the Tarn Taran district election officer on the alleged "distribution of illicit liquor" after the SAD's rally.The Shiromani Akali Dal Tuesday held the rally in Tarn Taran where party's chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced former SGPC chief Bibi Jagir Kaur as candidate for the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat. PTI CHS VSD KJKJ