Notice to Raigarh's Congress candidate for making objectionable statement against PM

Raigarh (Chhattisgarh), Apr 23 (PTI) A show-cause notice has been issued by the District Election Officer to Congress candidate from Raigarh constituency Laljeet Singh Rathiya for allegedly making objectionable statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Rathiya, in his reply, clarified that his statement was not against the prime minister but on the "historic mistake" of implementing demonetisation by Modi. While addressing a public meeting in Narayanpur under Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh on April 16, Rathiya had criticised the prime minister for implementing the note ban, according to official documents. He had claimed that the demonetisation was a historic mistake by the prime minister. After his address, which was video-recorded, a show-cause notice was issued to Rathiya by the District Election Office. Rathiya, in his response, said he had referred to the statement made by Modi in Goa on November 13, 2016 where the prime minister had reportedly asked people to support him for 50 days (during the initial period of demonetisation) and to punish him in case his intent behind the step are found to be doubtful. Modi had on November 8, 2016 announced withdrawing old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in an attempt to check black money. Rathiya, in the reply given through his counsel, expressed regret in case his statement caused any inconvenience to anyone. He also requested the state election office not to consider his statement as violation of the model code of conduct. The Returning Officer, Raigargh has written to the Chief Electoral Officer of Chhattisgarh informing him about the statement made by Rathiya along with a copy of his response for information. Rathiya is contesting against BJP's Gomati Sai from the Raigarh constituency. BJP's Vishnu Deo Sai, Minister of State for Steel, is the sitting MP from Raigarh. Voting is seven constituencies of Chhattisgarh, including Raigarh, was held on Tuesday.