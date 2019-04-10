Notification for fifth phase of LS polls in UP issued: EC

Lucknow, Apr 10 (PTI) The Election Commission Wednesday informed that the notification for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in the state, covering 14 parliamentary constituencies, has been issued.According to the Election Commission, the parliamentary constituencies going to polls are Dhaurahra, Sitapur, Mohanlalganj (SC), Lucknow, Raebareli, Amethi, Banda, Fatehpur, Kaushambi, Barabanki (SC), Ayodhya (earlier known as Faizabad), Bahraich (SC), Kaisarganj and Gonda.Candidates will be able to file their nomination papers till April 18. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will be done on April 20, while April 22 is the last date to withdraw the candidature.Polling will be held on May 6 from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm.There are 2.47 crore voters in the 14 parliamentary constituencies. This include 1.32 crore male voters and 1.14 crore female voters. The count of voters in the age bracket of 18-19 years is 3.39 lakh, while the number of voters aged 80 years is 4.84 lakh.The number of voting centres is 16,126; while there are as many as 28,702 polling booths. PTI NAV KJ