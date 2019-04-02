Notification for phase 4 of LS polls to be held on April 29 issued

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) The Election Commission Tuesday issued notification for phase four of Lok Sabha elections to be held on April 29 in which 71 seats across nine states will go to polls. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal will head for voting in all the seven phases of the general elections. The election will pit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance against mostly different opposition groupings in various states, including of Congress, the Left and regional forces which are continuing to work out a grand alliance to minimise a division of votes against the saffron party.The BJP has worked out a seat-sharing formula with some new allies and several old partners.However, opposition parties are yet to do so in several states.Five seats in Bihar, three in Jharkhand, six in Madhya Pradesh, 17 in Maharashtra, six in Odisha, 13 each in Rajasthan and UP and eight in West Bengal will go for polling. The seats going for election in Bihar are: Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai and Munger.The constituencies in Rajasthan are: Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota and Jhalawar-Baran.In key state of Uttar Pradesh, the seats are: Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Hardoi, Misrikh, Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah, Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur , Jalaun, Jhansi and Hamirpur. Some assembly segments in Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir will also go for polls in the fourth phase. While the process of filing nominations began Tuesday, the last date of filing papers is April 9. The scrutiny of papers will take place on April 10 and the last date of withdrawing from the electoral battle is April 12, the notification said. PTI NAB NAB DVDV