Notify upcoming industrial areas in the state: HP CS to union secy

Shimla, Nov 14 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary BK Agarwal has urged Union Secretary, Food and Processing, Pushpa Subramaniam to notify upcoming industrial areas in the state, an official spokesperson said. During his meeting with Subramaniam at New Delhi Wednesday, Agarwal discussed various issues related to the food processing industry and asked for immediate intervention regarding approvals of projects. The chief secretary said if upcoming industrial areas -- Pandoga in Una, Kandrori in Kangra and Auduwal in Solan districts -- were notified to Designated Food Parks (DFP), then these units could avail various incentives under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sampada Yojna. The Union government has agreed for the same which would go a long way to boost this sector as entrepreneurs will be eligible for various incentives, he added. Agarwal said incentive at 50 per cent of value of plant and machinery, inclusive of technical civil work, up to maximum Rs 5 crore per unit set up in designated food park would attract prospective entrepreneurs as this incentive is only 35 per cent in general category states. The chief secretary said Himachal should be included in Operation Green Scheme, launched by Ministry of Food Processing Industries, as the state has high production in potato and tomato. The Centre has agreed to this demand and also asked the industries department to send a proposal, he added. Agarwal said this would bring a revolution in processing of tomatoes and potatoes, besides creating capital assets in respective areas. The chief secretary said three additional Agro Food Processing Clusters under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sampada Yojana for Kangra, Mandi and Solan districts are to be approved for the state as there was adequate availability of agri-horticulture produce and added that last year's fruit production was 6.15 lakh metric tonne in the state. The centre has agreed to this demand, he said adding presently there is only one cluster for Kangra district approved for the state. This will ensure unmarketable surplus in the state and generate employment opportunities for locals, he added. The chief secretary told Subramaniam that food processing sector would be one of the focus areas in the upcoming Mega Investors Meet.