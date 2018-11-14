Notorious bovine smuggler detained under PSA in J-K

Jammu, Nov 14 (PTI) An alleged notorious bovine smuggler was detained Wednesday under the Public Safety Act (PSA) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.Khadam Hussain, a resident of Behrote village of Thanamandi, has been booked and detained under the PSA for his repeated involvement in cases of bovine smuggling in the district, a police spokesperson said.During a recent exercise, he said it came to fore that Hussain is involved in multiple cases of bovine smuggling in Rajouri and adjoining Poonch district.A dossier was prepared by district police and the same was forwarded by Senior Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Yougal Manhas to district magistrate who formally issued the order of his detention under the PSA, the spokesperson said.He said a police team detained the accused who has been lodged in central Jail Kot Bhalwal Jammu.The accused stands booked in three cases of bovine smuggling in the district, he said. The spokesperson said detention of the accused under the PSA was need of the hour as he was becoming a threat to peaceful atmosphere in the district, especially with the panchayat elections beginning on November 17. PTI TAS KJKJ