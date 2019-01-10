scorecardresearch
Notorious contract killer arrested in UP

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) A notorious contract killer carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest was held in an encounter with police on Ganga Canal road here, police said Thursday. Ajay, who sustained bullet injuries in the encounter, confessed to his crime, Senior Suprintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar told reporters.The arrested criminal was wanted in Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut in cases of loot and murder, the SSP said. DPBDPB

