Notorious criminal arrested in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Jan 7 (PTI) A notorious criminal carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 was arrested here after a brief encounter with police, an official said Monday. Manoj Bhati alias Mintoo was arrested from Navyug market here on the intervening night of January 6 and 7, said SP (city) Shlok Kumar. During a security check, police signalled a car to stop. However, the vehicle's driver accelerated and tried to flee from the spot, Kumar said. The man was arrested after brief exchange of gunfire with police, the SP said, adding that Bhati and two police constables were injured during the encounter. Bhati is suspected to be involved in a dozen cases of loot and murder in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, he added.